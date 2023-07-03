Two arrests made during Coram massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two Flushing women for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Coram on July 3.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, along with the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Town Fire Marshal, and Town Investigator, conducted a massage parlor investigation at BBP Enterprises, located at 356 Middle Country Road, Suite 301, at 3:30 p.m.

Yanfang Gao, 41, and Geng Hua Zhu, 42, were arrested and charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. The Town of Brookhaven documented numerous violations at the business. Both women were released on a Field Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.