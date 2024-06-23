Man seriously injured in Miller Place car crash

An ambulance with its lights and sirens activated was traveling westbound on Route 25A when an eastbound 2008 Subaru Forester, driven by Mathew Goff, attempted to make a left turn onto Parkside Avenue and collided with the ambulance at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Goff, 41, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The two employees in the ambulance were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The patient in the ambulance was transported to the same hospital.