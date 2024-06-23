Home Police & Fire Man seriously injured in Miller Place car crash
Man seriously injured in Miller Place car crash
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance that seriously injured a man in Miller Place on June 22.
An ambulance with its lights and sirens activated was traveling westbound on Route 25A when an eastbound 2008 Subaru Forester, driven by Mathew Goff, attempted to make a left turn onto Parkside Avenue and collided with the ambulance at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Goff, 41, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The two employees in the ambulance were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The patient in the ambulance was transported to the same hospital.