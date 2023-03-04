Man killed in seven-vehicle crash in Holbrook, one driver flees on foot

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a seven-vehicle crash during which a man was killed and a driver fled on foot in Holbrook on the morning of March 4. Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving seven vehicles on Sunrise Highway, between Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard, at 4:35 a.m. Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause and sequence of the crash.

The operator of a 2002 Toyota Celica, Saula-Bueno Kelvin, 22, of Bay Shore, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. Three other drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries. Two drivers were not injured. There were no passengers in any of the involved vehicles. The driver of a 2012 Mazda fled the scene on foot.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crash to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.