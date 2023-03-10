Man arrested for following teenager into her Dix Hills home

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on March 9 for allegedly following a female juvenile into her home in Dix Hills in January.

A 17-year-old female on her way home, noticed a driver of a black pickup truck following her to her house in Dix Hills at approximately 4:15 p.m. on January 29. The man pulled up in front of her home, walked up the driveway and entered her attached garage and started speaking to her. The minor called for her parents and immediately went inside of her house. When the man heard the parents were home he walked back to his truck and left. The female was not harmed.

After an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Ismail Sarimehmet was arrested at his

home in Deer Park at approximately 12 p.m. Investigators believe that other females were targeted and are asking anyone with more information to contact the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8228 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sarimehmet, 47, is charged with Criminal Trespass Second Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.