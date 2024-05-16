Man arrested for promoting gambling & selling flavored nicotine products in Central Islip

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on May 15 for allegedly selling flavored vape products and having illegal gambling machines at a Central Islip gas station.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Third Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into Ultra Gas, located at 1675 Islip Ave., during which Levent Kara sold flavored vape products to an undercover officer. While at the gas station, police observed four electronic poker machines, which patrons could pay to use and then cash out winnings from the register.

Kara, 61, of 33 Rhoda Ave., North Babylon, was charged with alleged Public Health Law Sale of Flavored Vape Products, Possession of Gambling Devices and Promoting Gambling. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on June 4.