Man arrested for selling flavored vape to underage person in Medford

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on May 15 for allegedly selling flavored vape products to a person under the age of 21 during a compliance check in Medford.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers checked eight locations for age compliance related to sales of vape products. One store was not in compliance. Carlos Escobar, an employee of Hookah City-Medford, located at 2717 Route 112, sold flavored vape products to an undercover agent, under the age of 21. A large quantity of flavored vape products was seized.

Escobar, 25, of Patchogue, was charged with allegedUnlawfully Dealing with a Child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.