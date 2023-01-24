Man arrested for multiple felonies in Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 21 in connection to 11 felonies, 10 of which occurred in Ronkonkoma during December 2022.

Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway, yesterday at approximately 10:45 a.m. After canvassing the area, officers located and arrested Teshawn Farris at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Avenue at 11:03 a.m.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives and Crime Section officers it was determined that Farris was also allegedly responsible for the following:

Slashing the tires of six vehicles at the same hotel on December 24, 2022

Falsely reporting two fires at the same hotel and then damaging the fire alarm on December 24, 2022

Menacing an employee of the hotel with a knife on December 24, 2022

Causing $3850 in damage to a 2022 Tesla in the parking lot of the Ronkonkoma LIRR station of December 2, 2022

Farris, 26, of 100 North 16th St., Wheatley Heights was charged with nine counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, two counts of Falsely Reporting an Incident 2nd Degree and one count of Menacing 2nd Degree. He is being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later today.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.