Wanted for Melville and Huntington Station petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from two liquor stores in December.

A man allegedly stole a bottle of Hennessy from Liquor Plaza located at 133 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, on December 15 at approximately 5 p.m. A short time later, the man stole a bottle of Hennessy from Barrels and Stills, located at 685 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, at 5:40 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.