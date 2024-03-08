Long Island Museum kicks off Second Saturdays in the Studio

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a Second Saturdays in the Studio event on March 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This new series welcomes families to drop in one Saturday a month to join LIM educators in the studio and participate in a hands-on activity or art project inspired by exhibitions on view. Other dates include April 13, May 11 and June 8. Free with Museum admission of $15 adults, $10 seniors and children ages 6 to 17. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.