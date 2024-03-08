Home Arts & Entertainment Long Island Museum kicks off Second Saturdays in the Studio
Long Island Museum kicks off Second Saturdays in the Studio
Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a Second Saturdays in the Studio event on March 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This new series welcomes families to drop in one Saturday a month to join LIM educators in the studio and participate in a hands-on activity or art project inspired by exhibitions on view. Other dates include April 13, May 11 and June 8. Free with Museum admission of $15 adults, $10 seniors and children ages 6 to 17. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.