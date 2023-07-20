Long Island Museum announces Carriage Highlights tours

Did you know? The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers docent-led tours of its state-of-the-art Carriage Museum on July 22, July 23 and July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit eight galleries and learn about the world before cars through conversation, photographs and artifacts. All ages welcome. Free with paid admission to the museum. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.