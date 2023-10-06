Long Island Game Farm announces exciting new programs for the fall

The Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville has announced a new slate of programming, hosted by their nonprofit arm, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc., to begin this fall for adults and families. The recently renovated Woodland Hall will host a number of events beginning in October, including iPhone photography classes and art sketch sessions. Preschoolers can enjoy zoo adventures on the game farm, learning about and meeting some of the resident animals.

“One of our primary goals with Woodland Hall is to offer meaningful programs to the community,” shares Long Island Game Farm president Melinda Novak. “We’ve had great success with our special social club for seniors in August and September, and we’re now excited to expand on programs to educate the public about wildlife in fun ways. The sketch sessions will be particularly exciting!”

Sketch Our Animals

Sundays, October 11 & 19 at 2 p.m.

Participants will bring their sketch pads and drawing tools to Long Island Game Farm’s Woodland Hall to see and sketch select resident animals up close during an open session. This adult program is $20 per person, or $15 per person if registered and paid in advance. Park admission is separate and will be 50% off for the day.

Phone Photography with Anthony Graziano

Sunday, October 22 at 11 a.m.

This intensive four-hour adult workshop will take participants beyond basic iPhone snapshots and provide the skills to create art-quality photographs. Anthony Graziano will guide participants through camera setup, guidelines for taking pictures and fundamental photographic techniques, and basic editing tips. The class will begin indoors and then move outside to reinforce learnings with personalized instruction in an inspiring natural setting. The class is $125 per person and includes admission to Long Island Game Farm. Advance reservations are required.

Zoo Adventures for Little Ones

Fridays Oct. 27 & Nov. 3 @ 10:30 a.m.

For preschoolers, the Long Island Game Farm will offer a special program introducing little ones to the zoo. A wildlife educator will offer a close-up look at some of the animals, followed by a story or art activity. The program is $25 for one caregiver and one child. Additional children are $20 each. If registered and paid in advance, the rate will be reduced by $5. Park admission is separate and will be 50% off for the day.

The Long Island Game Farm is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make a reservation for any of the above events, visit longislandgamefarm.com or call 631-878-6644.