Edward Jones office cuts ribbon on new location in Port Jefferson

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new offices for Edward Jones Financial Advisor Michael Sceiford on Sept. 26. The event was attended by members of the chamber, Port Jefferson Village Board, Port Jefferson Rotary Club, staff, family and friends.

Located at 640 Belle Terre Road, Building B, in Port Jefferson, the investment firm helps its customers prepare for retirement, save for education and be a tax-smart investor.

“We congratulate Michael on his new location and beautiful office suites and we wish him much success,” said PJCC’s Director of Operations Barbara Ransome.

Pictured in photo, from left, chamber member Suzanne Velazquez; chamber president Stuart Vincent; Edward Jones Associate Financial Advisor Tracy Prush; Edward Jones Branch Office Administrator Pam Guido; Stephanie Sceiford with children Claire and Harvey; Michael Sceiford (with scissors); chamber members Nancy Bradley and Brett Davenport; Port Jefferson Deputy Mayor Rebecca Kassay; Bob Huttemeyer from the Port Jefferson Rotary; and chamber members Risa Kluger, Michelle Cruz, Saranto Calamas, Andrew Thomas (seated), Eric D. Cherches Esq. and Mary Joy Pipe.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 631-928-2034.