Long Island FunFest heads to SCCC in Brentwood June 15 to 25

Long Island’s largest fair heads to Suffolk County Community College, 485 Wicks Road, (Exit 53S off the LIE)

in Brentwood from June 15 to June 25 featuring live music and entertainment for the whole family, exciting midway rides and games, and plenty of tasty carnival eats.

Included with fair admission are tribute band performances and other daily concerts; Saturday night Fireworks by Grucci; the educational Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo; up-close and personal Dinosaur Experience; Houdini-style Escape Explosion; World of Wonders Amazement Show starring sword swallowers, fire eaters, contortionists and other old-time sideshow acts; and the Royal Hanneford Circus featuring edge-of-your-seat high-wire, trapeze and motorcycle thrill shows and more under the big top.

Sam Ash Music Stage entertainment includes All Revved Up (Meat Loaf tribute), Milagro (Santana tribute), A Second Life, La Sonora 495, Crucial Experiment, Gimme All Your Lovin’ (ZZ Top tribute), The Strange Parade (The Doors tribute), Penny Lane (Beatles tribute), FREEBIRD (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute), Reverb, La Elegancia de la Salsa and more, including Latino Dance Time both Sundays.

Admission: $5 (free for kids under 36″ tall). Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36″ and taller) are $35 on site Monday – Thursday and $40 Friday – Sunday while supplies last, or online before 5 pm June 15 for $25.

Visit the website for Thursday Carload Nights (admission and rides for $60 per car) and advance savings on ride tickets.

FunFest hours: 5-11 pm weekdays and 3-11 pm Saturday – Sunday. Take Exit 53S off the Long Island Expressway and use the Wicks Road campus entrance. No unaccompanied guests under age 21.

More information: 866-666-FAIR (3247) or LongIslandFunFest.com