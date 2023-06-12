Man killed on the LIE when vehicle strikes tractor trailer

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Hauppauge this morning.

Brian Nieves was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the middle lane of the westbound LIE at approximately 3:15 a.m. when the Jeep struck the rear of a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by Rafael Mercado. Nieves, 38, of Bay Shore, who was alone in his vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Mercado, 55, of Medford, who was also alone in his vehicle, was not injured.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check. Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Section officers conducted a safety check on the tractor trailer at the scene.

The collision caused all westbound lanes near Exit 56 of the expressway to close for several hours. The lanes have since reopened.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.