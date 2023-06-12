Smithtown Senior Citizens Department provides low cost medical alert monitoring services

The Smithtown Senior Citizens Department offers in-home medical alert monitoring services to its senior residents aged 62 and older. Medical alert clients simply wear an easy-touch activator that can be worn as a pendant or on the wrist. When activated, professionally trained emergency response operators are available 24/7 to help. This medical alert system allows seniors to live independently, with the comfort and peace of mind knowing that help is just a touch away.

“Our objective with this personal emergency response system is to ensure the wellbeing of our seniors and enable them to remain independent and safe in their homes. Additionally, the device provides seniors with peace of mind, in knowing that if they ever need help, they will get it,” said Doreen Perrino, Smithtown Senior Citizens Department Program Director.

Through a partnership with American Medical Alert Corporation (AMAC), a Connect America Company, the Town of Smithtown offers reasonably priced medical alert services to our senior citizen residents. Residents who wish to enroll, have a choice between two systems; a home-based telephone landline system and a GPS enabled system.

With both systems, the individual wears an easy touch activator button, as a pendant around the neck or on the wrist (home-based system only). When activated, professionally trained emergency response operators are available 24/7 to respond and assist with any situation.

The home-based service is available for a monthly monitoring fee of $18. The GPS enabled system is available for a monthly monitoring fee of $30. Monthly monitoring fees are paid directly to Connect America. If requested, a lockbox can be provided at no cost. There are no installation fees, long-term contracts or cancellation penalties. All equipment must be returned to Connect America upon service termination.

Eligibility Requirements:

To be eligible for Medical Alert Services, applicants must:

Be a resident of the Town of Smithtown

Be aged 62 or older

Have a landline phone

For further information regarding this and other senior programs, call the Senior Center at 631-360-7616. Eligible residents can schedule a brief in-home assessment through the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department.