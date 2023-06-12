Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station on June 12.

Joseph Romeo was crossing Columbia Street when he was struck by a 2019 BMW being driven northeast at 6:38 p.m. Romeo, 68, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the BMW, Joshua Crowel, 29, of Medford, was not injured. The BMW was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854- 8252.