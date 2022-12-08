Long Island Flute Club presents two holiday concerts this weekend Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsMusic by Press Release - December 8, 2022 0 4 Long Island Flute Club The Long Island Flute Club will be presenting two concerts this weekend, one at each end of the Long Island community. Both concerts will feature a variety of seasonal classics that are guaranteed to put you in the spirit of the season. The sixteen member flute ensemble will feature all members of the flutefamily from piccolo to bass flute. The ensemble, directed by Lauren Osnato will play a variety of festive classics such as “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Let it Snow” to “Sleigh Ride” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”. IT is a holiday celebration for children of all ages! Their Suffolk County Concert will be held on Saturday, December 10 at the United Methodist Church of Lake Ronkonkoma at 3 p.m. This will be the thirteenth time the Long Island Flute Club will be presenting a holiday concert at this charming church in Lake Ronkonkoma. The picturesque church is located at 792 Hawkins Avenue, in Lake Grove. The concert is free of charge. In the spirit of the holiday season, they will be taking up a collection to donate to the ALS Association. Their Nassau County Concert will be on Sunday, December 11 in the Red Ballroom of Old Westbury Gardens at 2 p.m. The Gold Coast era Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and there will even be an appearance from Santa Claus himself. The concert is free with admission to Old Westbury Gardens. The Holiday Flute Choir is made up of members of the Long Island Flute Club. The group is a mixture of players of all ages who play at an advanced level. They are professional players, teachers and students who all love the flute and enjoy sharing music. The members of the 2022 Holiday Flute Choir are: Lauren Osnato – Conductor of Massapequa, Amanda Aweh of Brooklyn, Michele Aweh of Glen Cove, Nicole Davidson of Massapequa, Alana De Stefano of Bellerose, Maria Di Natale Scotto of Port Washington, Amy Kempton of Glen Head, Charlotte Loake of Levittown, Francesca Piazza of Islip, Nicole Rode of Deer Park, Debra Schild of Saint James, Jennie Schwinn of Holbrook, Barbara Sherwin of Farmingdale, Concetta Stevens of East Islip, Leslie Strait of East Northport, Edna Susman of Kings Park and Sandra Vigliotti of Westbury.