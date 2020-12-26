Long Island Explorium selected to participate in IMLS CARES Act grant project

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson has been selected by the Museum Association of New York (MANY) with 98 museums from across New York State to participate in “Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility”, an IMLS CARES Act grant project designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic share their collections and reach audiences who cannot physically visit their museums. Staff will be trained to use new hardware and software to develop programs that will engage their communities and reach new audiences.

The grant is an in-depth partnership for two years designed to strengthen museum virtual programs. In addition to the training, museums will receive hardware and software equivalent to a $5,000 in-kind donation.

“We are honored to be awarded IMLS CARES act funding and excited to be able to make an impact on the work of our colleagues and their museums across New York State,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director. “We are living in an age of transition, experiencing a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating. The group selected captures the diversity of our shared history in NY and our nation. The stories embodied in the museums’ collections and the storytelling talents of their interpretive staff are the heart of the project.”

In this two-year program, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.“We are ecstatic to receive this award to continue to be responsive and reflective of the diverse communities we aim to reach. We aim to build ​upon a current exhibit, “​Rain Gardens: Linking Water, Wildlife, and Wisdom,” and use technology to develop a video/ audio series that focuses on the rich heritage of the indigenous peoples of Long Island and their contributions to Long Island”, said Angeline Judex, MPA, Executive Director, Long Island Explorium.