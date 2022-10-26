Local cultural art centers receive state grants

New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright recently presented the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook and Gallery North in Setauket with grant funding obtained through the New York State Assembly Community Capital Assistance Program.

Through the efforts of Assemblyman Englebright and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, these two cultural art centers will each receive $150,000 from this funding program to support their organization’s infrastructure improvement projects.

“I am proud to have nominated both Gallery North and the Reboli Center to receive these grant funds,” said Assemblyman Englebright. “Investment into our cultural art centers is essential to cultivating a deeper sense of place and setting our community apart — attracting people to its uniqueness. Artwork helps express a community’s values and creates an elevated sense of awareness for community members and visitors. I would like to thank both organizations for their tremendous work uplifting local artists and empowering our community through art and creativity.”

The two organizations plan to utilize their respective grant funding to maintain, improve and expand their buildings’ public viewing space and areas where educational programing and the actual creation of art occur. The competition of these projects will provide an enhanced experience for families, children and community residents.

As staples in the community, the Reboli Center and Gallery North host many arts-centered events and programs throughout the year that are available for the public to attend. For more information about these organizations and to learn about upcoming events, visit www.gallerynorth.org and www.rebolicenter.org.