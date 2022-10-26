SBU Sports: Thrilling homecoming win as Seawolves take down Maine 28-27

The Stony Brook football team used a dramatic second half comeback to defeat Maine, 28-27, and secured a win on Homecoming, Oct. 22. The Seawolves were led by freshman quarterback Charlie McKee who helped Stony Brook outscore Maine, 21-7, in the second half en route to victory.

The team open the second half by forcing a three and out. On the ensuing drive, the Seawolves marched right down the field and McKee found redshirt sophomore wide receiver RJ Lamarre for a 10-yard touchdown pitch and catch to cut Maine’s lead to 20-14.

The Black Bears responded by punching right back with a touchdown of their own as Elijah Barnwell found the end zone from 12 yards out to put Maine ahead once again by two scores, 27-14. From that point forward, Stony Brook closed the door and went on to score 14 unanswered points to secure the 28-27 win.

After Maine’s score in the third quarter, the Seawolves put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive to punch in their third touchdown of the night. The drive was capped off by McKee finding redshirt junior tight end Tyler Devera from a yard out to make it 27-21.

Stony Brook was knocking on the door, with the momentum shifting in the favor of Long Island’s team following Devera’s touchdown. The Seawolves seized full momentum in the game when they picked up a crucial fourth down stop with 8:32 to play in the contest.

Redshirt junior defensive back Shamel Lazarus and graduate linebacker Reidgee Dimanche stuffed Maine’s Kobay White who caught a pass near the line of scrimmage, the Stony Brook duo blew up the play in the backfield and forced a turnover on downs.

McKee led the Seawolves’ offense right down the field as he orchestrated a seven-play, 68-yard drive that resulted in graduate wide receiver Khalil Newton hauling in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with a miraculous seven-yard touchdown catch.

Maine had one last crack at it, but the Seawolves’ defense stood strong as they forced Cole Baker to miss what would have been the go-ahead field goal from 46 yards out.

The team is back on the gridiron on Oct. 29, when they travel up north to face UAlbany in the battle for the Golden Apple.