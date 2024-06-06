Licorice has been at Little Shelter in Huntington for over 480 days!

1 of 3

Licorice first entered the shelter system in January 2023 when he was found as a stray. He waited patiently for his family to claim him; however, that day never came. He sat at the town shelter for about a month before Little Shelter in Huntington stepped in. They rescued him, hoping he would have a better chance at finding a family here, yet that does not seem to be the case. He has been searching for his new family for over 480 days. It is a mystery to everyone as to why he is still waiting.

Licorice is an energetic dog with a lot of love and affection to give. He is a lab/collie mix estimated to be about 5-6 years old and weighing about 58 lbs. He is a sucker for tennis balls, squeaky toys, belly rubs, and of course treats. His only request is a home without any other furry friends as he is not a fan. Licorice is eager to please and excellent companionship material.

An additional incentive for his potential adopters is a waived adoption fee! For the month of June, Licorice will be the shelter’s Star of the Month. With this special recognition, they only ask for a $25 hold fee and that is it.

Don’t let Licorice spend another night in a shelter. If you are looking for a dog to play fetch with and snuggle up on the couch with then Licorice could be your perfect match!

Little Shelter is located at 33 Warner Road in Huntington. For more information or to adopt Licorice, call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.