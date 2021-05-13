Let’s Talk … Real Estate: Timing is everything when selling your home

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to share our thoughts, and it’s fantastic to be back. I look forward to sharing what’s happening in the real estate market in upcoming columns.

For homeowners looking to sell, this is the time to do it. As more people are moving away from densely populated areas, residents in our communities have seen an increase in demand for their homes.

Why is timing important?

If you’ve been thinking of selling your home, there’s no time like the present, because houses in our area are currently in high demand.

In a future column, we’ll be watching the trends and sharing more details about supply and demand and what’s best for your situation.

For now, it’s important to know that you have the opportunity to get an excellent return on your investment, and the more money you get for your current house, the more options you’ll have when buying your new home.

Get ready

If you haven’t been part of a real estate transaction in decades, you may not realize how quickly a sale can occur in the age of technology. Many buyers research homes online, and most of them already have their mortgage pre-approval letters in hand. Sellers need to be prepared for their house to sell soon after they list it.

What does it mean to get ready?

Now is the time to sit down and have important conversations with those who understand the market to discuss your options.

If you’re a seller looking to buy a new home, you not only want to receive the best price for your current house but also get the best mortgage rate for your new home.

When your house goes up on the market, there’s a lot of preparation. Take a good look at your home and ask yourself what repairs do you need to work on in the next few weeks. Does the roof need to be fixed? How about that basement? Does it need to be emptied out? When it comes time to list your home, you want to present it in the best possible condition. So, for example, if you’re looking to sell your house in late summer, now is the time to get moving on repairs and upgrades.

The future looks bright

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, and as we’re moving away from the pandemic, clients can stop by the office and houses can be shown in-person to clients.

Even if you’re thinking of moving in the fall or early next year, it’s time to consider your wants and needs when it comes to selling your home.

So, let’s talk.

Michael Ardolino is the Founder/Owner-Broker of Realty Connect USA.