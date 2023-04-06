Let’s Eat: Serve up an easy lemon loaf for Easter

By Heidi Sutton

Whether you’re enjoying a spring holiday like Easter or simply embracing the opportunities that the new air brings, food remains the centerpiece. And with citrus, each moment can be a celebration. If you love the smell and taste of lemons, then this Lemon Loaf is the perfect sweet bread to bake for Easter. Serve it up for breakfast, brunch, dessert or an afternoon treat.

Glazed Lemon Loaf

YIELD: Makes one loaf

INGREDIENTS:

Loaf

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups cake flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Zest from 2 lemons

Glaze

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Zest from 1 lemon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F and line your 8 x 4″ loaf pan with parchment paper. Cream butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add in your eggs one at a time and vanilla extract. Into a smaller bowl mix together your flour, salt and baking soda. Alternately add the dry ingredients and your sour cream to the batter, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat between each addition until just combined. Fold in fresh lemon juice and zest and mix until well combined.

Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake in oven about 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Meanwhile, prepare glaze by mixing powdered sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest together until smooth. Remove loaf from oven and let cool completely (about one hour) before topping with lemon glaze.

