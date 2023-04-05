SBU Sports: Softball secures 3-2 win over University of North Carolina Wilmington

Senior catcher Corinne Badger was the hero on April 2 as she launched a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Seawolves to a 3-2 win over UNCW in the series finale. The victory marked Stony Brook’s first-ever CAA home win and first walk-off win this season.

Junior outfielder Alicia Orosco led off the top of the seventh inning by reaching on an error. Senior outfielder Shauna Nuss moved Orosco over with a sacrifice bunt to put her in scoring position. Badger stepped to the plate with the chance to tie or win the game — and she did just that.

Badger crushed Kara Hammock’s 1-0 offering over the right center field fence for a two-run walk-off home run. The homer was Badger’s eighth of the season. She leads the team in home runs and ranks second in the CAA.

Stony Brook received a pair of standout pitching performances in the circle. Junior Mia Haynes got the start and went the first 5.0 innings. Haynes surrendered seven hits and allowed one run (earned) and struck out three. Melaas earned the win in relief as she went 2.0 innings and gave up one run (earned) and struck out two.

“It was a terrific ball game, and I am so proud of the way we fought and played. Any time that we win it’s big and any time we win a CAA game it’s big. To be able to continuously get better within this series from game one, to game two, to game three it really shows growth from our team,” said head coach Megan T. Bryant.