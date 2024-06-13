Let’s Eat: Fire up the grill for a Father’s Day feast

By Heidi Sutton

This Father’s Day, go ahead and shower dad with some love straight off the grill. You can make the day even more memorable by sharing the experience together. Grilled skewers keep the whole family happy and come together in less than 30 minutes, making them perfect for quick and healthy meals without the hassle. Serve with a side salad and rice for a satisfying feast.

Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

Recipe courtesy of Perdue Farms

YIELD: Makes 4 skewers

INGREDIENTS:

1 can (6 ounces) pineapple juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lime, zest and juice only

1 tablespoon sugar

1 package diced chicken breast

1/2 fresh pineapple, cut into 16 chunks

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 16 chunks

4 metal skewers or 8 wooden skewers (12″)

DIRECTIONS:

In bowl, whisk pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, and sugar until sugar dissolves. Add diced chicken breast, cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Thread alternating pieces of chicken, pineapple and red bell pepper onto skewers. Discard remaining marinade. Heat lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill kebabs 10-12 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes until chicken feels firm to touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 165 F. Remove kebabs from grill, rest 2-3 minutes and serve.

Shrimp, Broccoli and Potato Skewers

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

YIELD: Makes 4 skewers

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound small potatoes

1 bunch broccoli

12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 lemons, juice only

3 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

In large, microwave-safe bowl, microwave potatoes on high 5 minutes. Chop broccoli into large pieces. Add broccoli and shrimp to bowl once potatoes are steamed. Add lemon juice, thyme and olive oil; evenly coat potatoes, shrimp and broccoli. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Build skewers and grill 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat, until shrimp is cooked through.

Note: If using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes to keep skewers from burning on grill. If using metal skewers, remember chicken will cook faster because metal will conduct heat and cook chicken cubes from inside along with grill heat cooking chicken from outside.