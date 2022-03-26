Legislator Trotta hosts pet food donation drive through May 1

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, pictured with his dog Buddy, is participating in the 11th Annual Legislative Food Drive Challenge to collect pet food for the clients of Long Island Cares. Since 2009, Long Island Cares has provided free pet food and supplies to individuals and families in need, in an effort to enable them to keep their pets at home instead of placing them in shelters.

Legislator Trotta pointed out that, according to Long Island Cares, dog and cat food are the most requested items by their member agencies. “Pets keep many people going, giving them comfort and a reason to survive in difficult times, especially now with many people coping with the effects of COVID-19. I am asking the kindand generous residents and pet lovers in my district to help out. Last year we collected about 1,000 pounds of pet food,” said Legislator Trotta.

The pet pantry is in need of canned and dry cat/dog food, cat/dog treats, birdseed, and food for fish, rabbits, and ferrets, as well as kitty litter and small new toys. The drive is from now until May 1. Donations may be dropped off, Monday through Friday, from 9am – 4pm, at Legislator Trotta’s office, 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1, Smithtown. For more information, please call his office at 631- 854-3900.