Legislator Englebright’s office collects 589 pounds of pet food and supplies for Baxter’s Pet Pantry

Over the past few months, Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright’s (D-Setauket) office has participated in the 2024 Legislative Pet Food Drive to collect necessary items for the Long Island Cares-Baxter’s Pet Pantry. Not only does Baxter’s Pet Pantry assist Suffolk County residents by easing some of the financial burdens associated with caring for pets, but they also help ensure that they remain with their families and the people who love them most.

Since the start of the 2024 Suffolk County Legislative Pet Food Drive, Legislative District 5 residents have come together to help donate a total of 589 pounds of pet food and supplies.

“As an avid animal lover myself, I was truly touched to see how many of my fellow community members went out of their way to stop by my office to deliver these donations,” Englebright said.

“Animals have the unique ability to bring joy and enrich our day-to-day lives, so we owe it to them to ensure that they are properly fed and cared for just like any other member of our families.”