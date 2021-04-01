Legislator Caracappa Holds a Meet and Greet at Slice’s Pizza Boutique in Selden

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa invited the community to his “Meet and Greet” event at Slice’s Pizza Boutique in Selden on March 26. Also in attendance were members of the local civic and chamber groups, as well as members of the Farmingville Fire Department and VFW Post 4927. Each participant received a free slice of pizza.

The purpose of the event was to encourage residents to meet their County Legislator and discuss local issues of importance. “Being recently elected in this district, I want to make it clear to my constituents that my door is always open to hear their concerns,” stated Caracappa. “And if we can enjoy delicious pizza in the process, it’s a win-win! I also wanted to remind residents that we have many great small businesses in our community, and we should continue to show them our support. I thank John Rose, owner of Slice’s, for hosting this successful event.”

If you own a small business in the Fourth Legislative District and wish to be highlighted or interested in hosting a legislative “Meet and Greet,” please contact Legislator Caracappa’s office by email at [email protected], or by calling 631-854-9292.