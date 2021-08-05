Legislator Anker thanks essential grocery store employees

1 of 3

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended three local Stop & Shop’s Employee Appreciation Day celebrations located in her legislative district, to thank the employees and present them each with certificates of appreciation for being frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grocery stores across Long Island remained open to the public following the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidance and recommendations. In an effort to keep customers safe during the pandemic, Stop & Shop made alterations to their store locations such as requiring masks, creating one-way shopping lanes and adding additional self-checkout stations. Stop & Shop also established accommodations for customers at higher risk of infection, such as seniors, through daily early morning shopping hours and curb side pick-up.

“Thank you to the 464 employees and managers of the Stop & Shops in Miller Place, Coram and Rocky Point for ensuring that your store was clean, safe and open for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Legislator Anker. “We know it was a difficult job, but you continued to show dedication to our community and provide essential services that were so much needed during the pandemic.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented a host of challenges that Stop & Shop has never before faced, but the Coram, Rocky Point and Miller Place stores remained committed to serving their communities,” said James McGinn, the District Director for Stop & Shop. “ I am so proud of these stores and their teams – Coram, led by store manager Katherine Pastore; Rocky Point, led by store manager Bob Evans; and Miller Place, led by store manager Mike Donegan, and grateful for the recognition for all they have done throughout the pandemic.”

