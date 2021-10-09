Leg. Nick Caracappa visits Our Savior School in Centereach to donate school supplies

1 of 5

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (Fourth District) was recently invited to speak to the students at Our Savior New American School in Centereach. While there, Legislator Caracappa discussed his role as a Legislator, and presented the school with supplies that he collected as part of his School Supply Drive in August.

After the assembly, Caracappa took the time to speak with some of the elementary age students and take photos. “I had a great time speaking to the students and staff at Our Savior, and I thank Dr. Stelzer for inviting me,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “It was a pleasure sharing the school supplies generously donated by community members. Wishing all at Our Savior New American School a great academic year ahead!”