Lake Grove man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 7 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun running around the lake at 4:20 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area and located a man who fit the description of the subject in front of 40 Lake Terrace Road at 4:24 p.m. The man, Kyle Cronin, was in possession of a .32 caliber revolver and was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, an AR15 rifle was found inside Cronin’s residence, located at 52 Walnut St., Lake Grove, and was seized. Cronin, 20, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip of January 27.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.