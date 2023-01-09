Wanted for Nesconset Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a business in Nesconset in December.

A man allegedly stole items from multiple storage lockers at the Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway on December 7. He fled in a BMW.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.