Knights host 3rd annual charity car show

Saturday, Oct. 2, was a beautiful day for driving and admiring classic cars.

The Mother Teresa Council of the Knights of Columbus hosted its 3rd annual charity car show at the St. James R.C. Church in Setauket. Among the 50 vehicles on display were vintage American and foreign cars and trucks, along with some muscle cars.

Attendees were able to take part in an auction, enjoy some grilled food and vote on their favorite cars. Three trophies were given out by the end of the day.

First prize went to Mike Basile for his 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback; second prize went to Ralph and Ruth Passantino for their 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible; and the third place people’s choice winner, above, was Richie Marotto’s 1955 Ford Crown Victoria.