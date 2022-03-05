Kings Park wins again

1 of 23

Win or lose, both Southampton and Kings Park would live to fight another day but the bragging rights for the Section XI small school championship was at stake. Kings Park with 23 wins without a loss this season had their hands full with the 20-2 Mariners, where both teams were deadlocked at 34 all in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Senior Jon Borkowski provided the spark in the final eight minutes of play leading his team with 16 points to put the game away, 54-45. and with it advance to the Section XI championship title round where they’ll face the winner of the Hills East/Northport game.

Borkowski hit six field goals and four from the charity stripe of 16 points. Teammates AJ Petraitis banked 13 points and Andrew Plate netted eight.

The win propels the Kingsmen to the Section XI championship title round Monday Mar. 7 at Longwood High School. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.