Kings Park wins again

Scott McConville lays up for Kings Park in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Thomas Matonti drains a three-pointer for Kings Park in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Scott McConville shoots for Kings Park in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Scott McConville with a hook shot from the paint for Kings Park in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Matthew Garside drives the lane in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Matthew Garside drives the baseline in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Jon Borkowski from the line in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Jon Borkowski lays up for 2 of his team high 16 points in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Jon Borkowski lays up for 2 of his team high 16 points in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Jon Borkowski lays up for 2 of his team high 16 points in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Jon Borkowski lays up for 2 of his team high 16 points in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park head coach Chris Rube confers with Matthew Garside in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Brian Green muscles his way to the rim in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Brian Green shoots from the top of the key in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
With the game in hand Kings Park senior Andrew Plate is congratulated by his bench in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Andrew Plate nails a triple in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Andrew Plate scores for the Kingsmen in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis goes to the rim in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis scores for the Kingsmen in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis with the rebound in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis pushes up-court in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis above the rim in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis lays up for 2 in the Suffolk small school championship game against Southampton Mar. 4 Bill Landon photo

Win or lose, both Southampton and Kings Park would live to fight another day but the bragging rights for the Section XI small school championship was at stake. Kings Park with 23 wins without a loss this season had their hands full with the 20-2 Mariners, where both teams were deadlocked at 34 all in the closing seconds of the third quarter. 

Senior Jon Borkowski provided the spark in the final eight minutes of play leading his team with 16 points to put the game away, 54-45. and with it advance to the Section XI championship title round where they’ll face the winner of the Hills East/Northport game.

Borkowski hit six field goals and four from the charity stripe of 16 points. Teammates AJ Petraitis banked 13 points and Andrew Plate netted eight.

The win propels the Kingsmen to the Section XI championship title round Monday Mar. 7 at Longwood High School. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

