Melville man reported missing

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Melville man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jae Ryong Kang, 89, was last seen leaving his home, located at 808 Altessa Blvd., at approximately 10:00 a.m. Kang was driving a 2011 gray Mercedes Benz with NY license plate FJG-8145.

Kang is Asian, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black corduroy pants and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Kang’s location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.