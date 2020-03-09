Kings Park Throws 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Participants in the 2020 Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Spectators take in the 2020 Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Grand Marshal Jim Girvan's family joins him in the 2020 Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
2015 Kings Park Grand Marshals James Kirby and Margaret Kirby Foley. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Kings Park 2020 Grand Marshal Jim Girvan smiles for the camera before the parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan

The air was chilly but the sun was bright as hundreds turned out for Kings Park’s 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade March 7.

Jim Girvan, this year’s grand marshal, lead the way with dozens of his family members and friends marching in the parade.

More than 20 bands, 15 of which were bagpipes, as well as more than 10 fire departments and several local businesses made their way down the route which starts at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street and turns onto Church Street and ends down Old Dock Road at William T. Rogers Middle School.

