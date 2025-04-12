Kings Park rail project withdrawn

By Peter Sloniewsky

An application for a controversial Kings Park waste management rail project was withdrawn by CarlsonCorp, a local developer, at the end of March.

Townline Rail Terminal LLC, an affiliate of CarlsonCorp, proposed a new commercial rail terminal in Kings Park to the federal Surface Transportation Board in January. Elected officials that supported the project, including Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) and Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R, Fort Salonga) cite a desire to take trucks off of the roads as a main purpose for the project.

In a previous interview with TBR News Media, CarlsonCorp head Toby Carlson also cited the closure of the Town of Brookhaven Landfill as an important reason to build the rail yard. At a public meeting in January, proponents of the plan, including Carlson, claimed that a more efficient system of waste management is necessary and that replacing garbage trucks with freight trains would reduce road congestion and environmental impact.

To pass, the proposal would have required amendments to local zoning and waste management laws alongside a town environmental review. The proposed construction would have extended approximately 5,000 feet off the Long Island Rail Road Port Jefferson Branch line, and would have been used to dispose of incinerated ash and construction debris with diesel freight trains.

However, the proposal was met with firm community discontent. In particular, residents of Smithtown and surrounding areas revived the Townline Association, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization devoted to fighting the project.

In a Change.org petition with more than 3,200 signatures, the Townline cited health risks, noise concerns, potential water pollution, a negative impact on home values and a lack of public notice for their opposition. The project was also opposed by the Commack Community Association and the Fort Salonga Association.

While this project may have been canceled, the landfill’s closure still presents a major issue for waste management across Long Island. Nicole Garguilo, a public information officer for the Town of Smithtown, clarified that the town is still looking for solutions.

“But while this specific proposal is no longer moving forward, the underlying issue — the urgent need for sustainable waste management solutions — has not gone away,” Garguilo wrote to TBR News Media.

Garguilo also emphasized that the Town of Smithtown is looking for a larger-scale process in the future.

“The rail line project was set aside by the applicant until a broader, regional plan involving both Suffolk County and New York State could be established to address the growing solid waste crisis,” Garguilo told TBR. “Addressing the waste crisis will require thoughtful

planning, strategic research and coordinated action at the highest levels of government. Meaningful solutions must be rooted in comprehensive federal, state and county legislation, with sustained support and funding at the core of any long-term strategy,” She added.

That being said, she also affirmed that the Town of Smithtown would be more open to public comment in the future on such matters.

“This experience has reaffirmed a vital lesson: that early, transparent and consistent public engagement is essential, even when the Town’s role is limited by federal or state jurisdiction, or by constitutional and zoning laws. Residents deserve to have their voices heard and their concerns acknowledged — especially on issues as impactful as infrastructure and waste management,” Garguilo wrote. “As we move forward, we are committed to full transparency. The public will be kept informed in real time, and every proposal will be subject to rigorous review and community input. We know there are no easy answers — but we also know that inaction is not an option.”