Kids Korner: Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2023

PROGRAMS

Pizza and Pumpkin Painting

Celebrate St. James will host a Pizza & Pumpkin Painting event at the former Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will enjoy an afternoon of fun eating pizza and creating an awesome painted pumpkin to take home. $20 first child and adult, $10 additional child/adult. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven offers a fall nature program for ages 3 to 6, Growing Up Wild, at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, Harbor Beach Road Mt. Sinai on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Come celebrate Halloween as you learn about some of the holiday’s most mysterious critters. Costumes encouraged. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Ghosts & Goblins Day

The Town of Smithtown Recreation Department will host their annual Ghosts and Goblins Day event on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. The event will take place at Brady Park, Maple Ave., Smithtown and will feature a variety of fun entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including pony rides, music, games, prizes, and a balloon artist. Costumes are encouraged. Free admission, 631-360-7644.

Dual Language Family Hour

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents a special Dual Language Family Hour Sundays in both Spanish and English on Oct. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood and guest educator Karina Giménez. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz through Nov. 5. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

A Halloween Princess Party

You are invited to a special Halloween Princess Party at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown Performances will be held on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m., Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Halloween traditions from different kingdoms and meet new friends. Be sure to wear your best princess attire OR your Halloween costume — this non-scary experience is a royal trick-or-treat! *Please note that this is a theatrical experience and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org or call 1-800-595-4849.

FILM

‘Edward Scissorhands’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Edward Scissorhands on Oct. 22 at noon. Johnny Depp shines as an android teen orphaned by the death of his creator. Taken in by a suburban family, Edward’s scissor hands make him a hit in hair-styling and horticulture, but trouble arises when he falls for beautiful Kim. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.