Times … and dates: October 19 to October 26, 2023

Ongoing

Dark Night Halloween World

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville hosts the 3rd annual Dark Night Halloween World, an outdoor extravaganza combining moderate scares with comedy that at the same time celebrates the nostalgia of vintage haunted trails through a post-modern twist on inspired characters from pop culture and horror movies of the 1990s, on multiple days through Oct. 31. Tickets are $35 per person, $50 VIP front of the line. www.DarkNightLI.com

Thursday 19

Garden Club Flower Show

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn will host the Centerport Garden Club’s Small Standard Flower Show “Bewitched” to celebrate the season today from 2 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $5. 516-527-0517

Friday 20

Garden Club Flower Show

See Oct. 19 listing.

(Not So Scary) Halloween

The community is invited to join Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Stony Brook (1061 Route 25A) or Smithtown (81 Route 111) for a night of tricks, treats, and everything in-between from 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring costumes, arts & crafts, giveaways, raffles, (not so) scary stories, and so much more! RSVP by calling 631-584-6600.

Spooky Lantern Walking Tour

The Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society presents its annual Spooky Lantern Tour, a not-too-scary walking tour of the haunted history of Miller Place, tonight, Oct. 21, 27 & 28 at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Walk the Miller Place Historic District with a guide from the MPMS Historical Society who will regale you with all the spooky stories surrounding this pre-Revolutionary War town. Bring a lantern or flashlight and wear comfortable shoes. For ages 10 and up. Tickets are $17 per person. www.mpmshistoricalsociety.eventbrite.com

Harbor Haunts

​Explore Cold Spring Harbor’s ghostly side with fascinating tales of mishaps and historic hauntings on Main Street, courtesy of the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, tonight and Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 and 28 at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Held rain or shine. Tickets are ​$15. 631-367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Saturday 21

Spooky Lantern Walking Tour

See Oct. 20 listing.

Harbor Haunts

See Oct. 20 listing.

Sweetbriar Thrift Sale

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold a Thrift Sale fundraiser in front of the red double garage doors in the parking lot from 9:30 to 3 p.m. Antiques, small treasures, knick knacks and more! 631-979-6344

Christmas in October Craft Fair

Rescheduled from Oct. 14. The annual Christmas in October Village Craft Fair will be held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 100d craft vendors, live music, food trucks, pumpkins, mums, hot cider and donuts. Free admission. 631-846-1459

Harvest Fair

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Main Street, Huntington invites the community to a Harvest Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, raffle baskets, white elephant, antiques and fabulous finds, casual and professional thrift shop, handcrafted items. 631-427-1752, stjohnshuntington.org

Oktober Harvest Fest

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Port Jeff BID hosts a Oktober Harvest Fest today and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events will be held throughout the village with live music, children’s activities, costumed dog parade, pumpkin carving, horse and wagon rides, pie eating contest and much more. 631-473-1414 See more on page B3.

Fall Festival at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River, hosts a Fall Festival today and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a mix of seasonal festivities, from face painting to visiting Beyond Crafting Boutique for Daily workshops to create your own Halloween decorations, local craft vendors, scarecrow contest, bounce house, carousel and live music. www.eastwindlongisland.com

Blessing of the Animals

First Presbyterian Church of Port Jefferson, 107 South Street, Port Jefferson will hold a Blessing of the Animals during the Port Jefferson Harvest Fest from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Mark Applewhite will bless your pets on the front lawn. Please bring pets on leashes or in carriers. 631-473-0147

TVHS Spirits Tour

Ah, October. The perfect time of year to grab a light jacket, sip a hot drink, and go for a casual walk through a cemetery, right?! Join the Three Village Historical Society for its 29th annual Spirits Cemetery Tour tonight! Guests will be guided to 10 locations in two of Setauket’s historic cemeteries — Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket and the Setauket Presbyterian Church Cemetery — to walk-in on conversations between local spirits from Chicken Hill. ​ Tours, which last 1 1/2 hours, leave from the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 7:30 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 28. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 631-751-3730, www.tvhs.org

Sip Make Play Workshop

Join Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket for a Sip Make Play event from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will have all the supplies they need to create fun Halloween accessories! Have some well deserved fun and allow yourself to play with art materials! $45 includes all materials, snacks & drinks. Adults only please. To register, visit www.gallerynorth.org.

Owl Prowl at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts an Owl Prowl at 6 p.m. After a presentation on the owls of Long Island, biologist and ranger Eric Powers, co-founder of the Center for Environmental Education & Discovery (CEED), will lead a walk on the estate grounds, during which he will attempt to call in nearby owls. Flashlights are not permitted. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the hiking trail is uneven and it will be dark. $12 per person, members free. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Costumes & Cocktails Fundraiser

Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Halloween-themed presentation and cocktail party fundraiser with Victoria Wyeth from 7 to 9 p.m. Wyeth will share spooky, seasonal stories and a slide presentation of works of art inspired by the autumn by her famous grandfather, Andrew Wyeth, as well as her uncle, artist Jamie Wyeth. Costumes are optional. Tickets are $100. To order, visit www.rebolicenter.org. 631-751-7707

Ballet Hispanico at SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road Stony Brook welcomes Ballet Hispanico to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. One of America’s cultural treasures and ambassadors of Latinx Dance for over 50 years, Ballet Hispánico is known for stunning dancers, daring routines by Latinx choreographers, and a fusion of Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques, creating a new style of concert dance where theatricality and passion are at the core. Tickets range from $41 to $52. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com

Sunday 22

Oktober Harvest Fest

See Oct. 21 listing.

Fall Festival at The Shoppes

See Oct. 21 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James hosts a Fall Harvest Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus a variety of cars for sale by owners. Admission is $10, under 12 years free. Rain date is Oct 29. 631-567-5898, www.longislandcars.com

Dog Days at the Farm

Calling all dog lovers! Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank hosts Dog Days at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet dog rescues, try out a variety of dog sports (agility, rally, scentwork, etc), learn about therapy dogs, canine good citizen, trick and farm dog certifications, play games, pick a pumpkin, costume contest, take a wagon ride and do barks and crafts. Fun for all! Dogs must be up to date on their rabies vaccination (proof required at entrance) and leashed Admission is $15 per person. Call 631-852-4600 for more information.

Sheriff’s Office Open House

In honor of New York State’s Sheriff’s Week, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. is encouraging the public to come out to the Sheriff’s Annual Open House and Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yaphank Correctional Facility, 200 Glover Drive, Yaphank from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event features jail tours throughout the day for residents ages 12 and up, exciting demonstrations by the Sheriff’s Office departments including the Emergency Response Team and K9 unit, Sheriff’s Office vehicle displays, food trucks, music, and free activities all day long. Held rain or shine. www.suffolksheriff.com

Whitman String Quartet in concert

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket presents a classical concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Joenne Dumitrascu and Stephen Gorgone of the Whitman String Quartet will present string solos and duos in the stunning, historic 1892 section of the library. The public is invited to stroll in, relax and listen to the music while taking in the gorgeous historic scenery. No registration necessary. 631-941-4080

RPHS Anniversary Tea

The Rocky Point Historical Society will hold a 25th anniversary Tea at the North Shore Beach Clubhouse, 55 Clubhouse Drive, Rocky Point at 3 p.m. Debra Scala Giokas, author of Ladies First: Common Threads will speak at the event. $35 per person includes program, sandwiches and cookies and raffle baskets. To order, call 631-744-1776

Monday 23

SHS Fall Lecture

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a Fall Lecture titled Long Island Railroad and Smithtown at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7 p.m. David D. Morrison, founder and past president of the Long Island Rail Road Historical Society, will share with the audience photographs, history and interesting anecdotes about the LIRR, especially relating to our area. Light refreshments to be served. Free. 631-265-6768

Tuesday 24

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to join them for a health lecture in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Roy Franks, personal trainer, member of the NSJC Men’s Club, and owner of “Fitness 4 You,” will discuss the perfect couple: Exercise and Nutrition. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday 25

Autumn Sip & Paint Party

Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 main St., Stony Brook for its annual Autumn Sip & Paint Party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For this paint party, the subject matter will be Joseph Reboli’s Pumpkins. Linda Davison Matheus will instruct participants through recreating the beautiful still life by Reboli, one step at a time. Participants over the age of 21 will be offered their choice of white or red wine. No previous experience is required to attend, suitable for all levels.

$45 registration fee includes materials. Register by calling 631-751-7707 or by emailing [email protected].

Author Talk

Three Village Historical Society presents a special book talk and signing with Scott R. Ferrara titled A Discovery of Witches at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. Ferrara will speak about his book, Accused of Witchcraft in New York, presenting harrowing narratives of those who were accused of witchcraft, the feverish community dramas that resulted, and the lives of those who faced their community as an outsider. Free. To register, visit www.tvhs.org.

Thursday 26

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Spooky Walking Tour throughout Stony Brook Village today and Oct. 27. Titled Hidden Beneath the Floorboards, the tour leads you through a spooky walking tour of the history filled Grist Mill and Long Island’s beloved coastal village. Discover Ghost Ships, Spirit Photography, the Long Island Witch Trials, John Winthrop’s Alchemy, Star-Crossed Lovers, The ghostly apparition at the Country House Restaurant, and William Sidney Mount’s spirit filled paintings plus Women Mediums and the Suffrage Movement. Tours take place at 10:45 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. and start at the Grist Mill. Tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are required by calling 631-751-2244.

Film

‘Israel Swings for Gold’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of Israel Swings for Gold at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. In 2021, Israel’s baseball team competed in the Olympics for the first time. With no media allowed in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, the players recorded their own experiences.Mostly newly minted Israelis, they log unexpected battles against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. Followed by a Q&A with guest speaker Jeremy Newberger, Co-Director. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘Motherhood Out Loud’

Township Theatre Group presents Motherhood Out Loud at Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington on Oct. 26 and 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. A lively collection of scenes and stories celebrating the joys and terrors of being a mother is presented as a staged reading. In a series of heartwarming, moving and hilarious monologues and choral pieces, Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For everyone who has a mother, is a mother, knows or loves a mother, this play is for you. Tickets are $20 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6146151 via credit card; cash/check only a door. 631-213-9832

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical now extended to Nov. 5. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets start at $80. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘An Inspector Calls’

Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls from Oct. 14 to 22. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 516-361-7232 or email [email protected].