Kids Korner: March 3 to 10, 2022

Programs

Little Scientists

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a children’s program, Little Scientists, on March 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This programs will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Shamrock Painting Class

Registration underway! The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Building #15, St. James will host a St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Painting class for ages 6 to 12 on March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join Miss Linda in the studio as she teaches you how to paint a shamrock and a ladybug. Fee is $50 and includes materials. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Moonstruck Mania

Save the date! The Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington in collaboration with the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present Moonstruck Mania: An Art and Science Adventure on March 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Families with children ages 6 and up are invited to begin their adventure at the Heckscher exploring the exhibition Moonstruck:Lunar Art from the Collection and creating a lunar masterpiece. Then meet at the Vanderbilt Planetarium for a 30 minute live viewing and lecture of that night’s sky followed by a screening of “Earth, Moon & Sun.” $15 per person. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Theater

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re All In This Together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.