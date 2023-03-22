Kids Korner: March 23 to 30, 2023

PROGRAMS

Egg Hunts at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host egg hunts on March 25, 26, April 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 in 20 minute sessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children up to the age of 6 years old. Tickets are $12 per participating child, $5 “helper siblings” ages 7 to 12, $6 seniors, and $7 adults. To register, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org or call 516-692-6768.

Take a Bird to Lunch

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Take a Bird to Lunch on March 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 269-4333.

Indigenous Crafternoons

Families with young children are invited to drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a special session of Crafternoons inspired by Native peoples of Long Island and beyond on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make and decorate a game of sticks, try your hand at paper “wampum” weaving and more! Free with admission to the museum. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on March 25 and 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277.

Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts its annual Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. Join them for a day filled with games, animal presentations, crafts, face painting, and more. Egg hunts will be held throughout the day with prizes and a separate egg hunt for 2-4-year-olds to do with their parents. A special long-eared guest will be available for photo opportunities and refreshments will be available for purchase. Bring a basket. Tickets are $20 per child, $5 adults. To reserve your spot, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344 for more info.

Books in the Barn

Registration is currently underway for the Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver on March 27 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children. For more information, call 360-2480, ext. 140.

Free Planetarium show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a Thankful Thursday event on March 30 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a FREE family-friendly planetarium show, STARS: The Powerhouses of the Universe narrated by Mark Hamill, and then look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. from April 1 to 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical from April 1 to 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on April 16 at 11 a.m. Join Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter, a Theatre Three tradition for spring break. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘James and the Giant Peach’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of James and the Giant Peach on March 26 at noon. Based on the book by Roald Dahl. the children’s tale follows the adventures of James, an orphaned young British boy. Forced to live with his cruel aunts, James finds a way out of his bleak existence when he discovers an enormous enchanted peach. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

All phone numbers in (631) area code unless noted.