Times … and dates: March 23 to March 30, 2023

Thursday 23

Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival

Presented by Leg. Kara Hahn and The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manual, the Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival continues tonight, March 24 and 25 at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook and in local shops and restaurants, including Stony Brook Chocolate and The Country House. For the full schedule, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Native American Drumming

Alls Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation workshop from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Celebrating David Crosby

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Rock Legends Live! series with David Crosby: A Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Come celebrate the life of legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, featuring numerous rare performance clips. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday 24

Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival

See March 23 listing.

Vanderbilt Evening Birdwatch

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an Evening Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Museum’s director of curatorial affairs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate at dusk, when the grounds are closed but the birds are active. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested, and participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Walks will also be held on April 7 and 21, and May 5 and 19. Tickets are $12, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with songwriter and guitarist Rupert Wates in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Battle of the Bands

Northport Centerport Lions Club presents the Battle of the Bands at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd, Greenlawn from 7 to 11 p.m. Raffles and snacks. Tickets are $30 per person. Proceeds to go to local charities including Smithtown Guide Dog Foundation. Questions? Call 516-380-6444.

Saturday 25

Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival

See March 23 listing.

Go for the Green Run

The Rotary Club of Smithtown presents the 28th annual St. Patrick’s ‘Go for the Green’ 5K run at 9:30 a.m. (1 mile family fun run at 9 a.m.) The race kicks off at Smithtown Elementary School, 51 Lawrence Ave., Smithtown. Register online at events.elitefeats.com/23gogreen. For additional information, call 516-458-5159.

Guided Beach Walks

Town of Brookhaven hosts a guided beach walk, See By the Sound, at West Meadow Beach, Trustees Road, Stony Brook at 10 a.m. and a guided beach walk at Cedar Beach Nature Center, Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. Look for shells, gulls and other shore birds. Bring binoculars if you have them. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

Veterans Food Drive

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society hosts a Give Back to Our Veterans Food Drive at the William Miller House, 75 North Country Road, Miller Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canned and paper products appreciated. Any person that donates can dedicate a rock to the Society’s Veteran’s Memorial Rock Garden. Stay and write a letter to a veteran to thank them for their service. For more information, visit www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Model Train Show

The Smithtown Historical Society presents its annual Model Train Show in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St. Smithtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operating layouts on display include Long Island HOTracks — HO Scale and Frank Kabylarz — N Scale. Admission is $5 adults, $3 children under age 12. Proceeds from the event go towards maintenance of farm buildings and animal care on the property. For more information, call 265-6768.

Dreamcatcher Workshop

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a Dreamcatcher Workshop at 2 p.m. Discover the history behind the most enduring and widespread symbol of Native American culture, the dreamcatcher. Special guest and member of the Shinnecock and Hassanamisco Nations Denise Silva-Dennis “WeeTahMoe” will present this art and culture workshop on the iconic Lakota tradition. Create a traditional dreamcatcher of your own to take home. Admission fee + $10 participant. For adults and kids. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Silverpoint Art Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James presents a workshop titled The Magic of Drawing in Silverpoint from 2 to 5 p.m. Join artist Randall DiGiuseppe for a fun-filled and informative drawing workshop that explores the history, mechanism, and methods that make silverpoint such a special drawing medium. You get to try your hand at creating your own silverpoint drawing. Open to all skill levels. Light refreshments will be served. $65 per person includes all materials. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 250-9009.

Comedy Night Dinner Show

Yaphank Fire Department Truck Company #1, 31 Main St., Yaphank hosts a Comedy Night Dinner Show with doors opening at 6 p.m. Comedic line-up includes David Weiss, Dennis Rooney, “Banjo” Les Bayer and Eric Tartaglione. Tickets are $40 per person and includes a roast beef dinner, dessert, beer, wine and soda. To order tickets, call 905-2134.

Sunday 26

Car Show and Swap Meet

“Long Island Cars” kicks off its 2023 season with a “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show & Swap Meet at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars, antiques, exotics and imports will be on display along with a swap meet, live music, food and refreshments. Admission is $10, children under age 12 are free. Call 567-5898 or visit www.LongIslandCars.com.

Port Jefferson Food Drive

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club and “Call Brian” Senior Services will sponsor a Friends of the Pantry Food and Personal Care Items Drive at the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson today from 9 a.m. to noon. Currently the pantry is in extreme need of boxed milk, Ramen soup, juice, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese, pasta sauce, condiments, Maseca flour, cooking oil, cereal oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans, canned mixed vegetables, coffee and healthy snacks. They are also in need of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, deoderant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, Enfamil formula, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. Please help them help those in need during these difficult times. For more information, call 631-938-6464.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 30. Featuring over 20 vendors. Call 473-4778.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 33rd annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Grand Marshal John McNamara will lead the parade from Hawkins Avenue at School Street, south down Hawkins Ave ending at Thorne Street. Call 304-6303 or visit www.ronkonkomaparade.org.

Eagle River Band in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by the Eagle River Band from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert titled Abbandonata at 4 p.m. Program will include Haydn: Cantata ‘Arianna auf Naxos; string Quartets by Haydn and Boccherini, Monteverdi for lute and voice, Gluck arias ‘oh del mio’ and ‘Che faro Eurydice’ with Kate Lerner, mezzo; Christopher Morrongiello, lute; and Poetica Quartet with Song-A Cho, violin. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members and $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373 or email [email protected]

Comedy Show fundraiser

Port Jefferson Moose Lodge, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mt. Sinai hosts a Comedy Show fundraiser by the Terryville Road PTA for Port Jefferson Station 8-year-old Tenzin Tanaka who is battling leukemia at 4 p.m. (Doors open at 2:30 p.m.) with comedians John Butera, Chris Roach, Dan LaRocco, Rich Walker and Fat Jay. With 50/50 raffle auction. Mature audiences only. $30 per person, $50 per couple. For tickets, please call 516-662-0931.

Monday 27

SHS Lecture

Smithtown Historical Society concludes its Spring Lecture Series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown with a presentation titled “Looking Back: 1965 Smithtown’s Tricentennial” with SHS Vice President Maureen Smilow. Take a look back at the celebration where a time capsule was buried at Town Hall and a grand parade, complete with a real bull, took place on Main Street. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 265-6768.

Tuesday 28

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen the film Jewish Broadway about the contributions of Jewish talent to the entertainment industry in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Healthy Libraries event

Drop by Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station between 2 and 4:30 p.m. to meet with Stony Brook Medicine healthcare professionals and graduate student interns from the fields of social work, public health, nursing, and nutrition for assistance with access to in-person and virtual healthcare resources. Questions? Call 631-928-1212.

An Evening of Sound Healing

Port Talks presents Desmond O’Sullivan live at The Space in Port Jefferson, 234 Traders Cove, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. As the captain of the Celtic Quest fishing boat, learn why Desi is passionate about the healing power of sound. He will demonstrate how to use sound and frequency to optimize health and well being and how they can be of great benefit to the human spirit. This event will include pre-networking, an interview and demonstration. $20 per person. Register at www.portjefftalks.com. For more information, text 516-939-8960.

CAC Sky Room Talk

Join film historian Glenn Andreiev for a Sky Room Talk, Made Men and Mobsters — The Mafia in the Movies, at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington at 7:30 p.m. See familiar Mafia movie moments, which range from frightening to funny, and discover seldom seen mobster classics. See clips from silent era mob movies, the eye-popping 1932 Scarface, newsreel footage of some real wise-guys, along with some 1970’s mob movies that slipped under the radar. There will also be some trivia questions with mobster-like prizes. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15-DJ night, $20-band night on the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 516-521-1410.

Comedy Night at the Engeman

Join the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport for a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Come have some laughs, enjoy some cocktails, and listen to some very funny comedians! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday 29

Staller’s Starry Nights

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Starry Nights in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. With the combined talent of Stony Brook’s established artists and its rising stars, Artist-in-Residence Colin Carr and company continue to enchant audiences with their musical wizardry. Program will include Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor featuring renowned violinist Hagai Shaham, as well as the beloved Schubert String Quintet featuring Mr. Carr and the Pelia String Quartet. Tickets range from $43 to $48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Thursday 30

No events listed for this day.

Theater

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 750 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Adult content and language. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical! For ticket info, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Seussical’

Mount Sinai High School, 110 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai presents the musical Seussical on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. This special Theater for Young Audiences version of the Broadway hit has been rewritten and streamlined to engage audience members from age 4 to 94. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and students at www.Ludus.com/MountSinaiPerformingArts. Questions? call 870-2882.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in the Shea Theatre in the Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $15. For tickets, call 451-4163.

Film

‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’

Celebrate St. James continues its classic movie series with a screening of Frank Capra’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington starring Jimmy Stewart and Jean Arthur at the St. James Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on March 26 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors and members. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

‘I Am Not’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its spring season with a viewing of I Am Not at JFK Middle School on March 27 at 7 p.m. The film follows the journey of Oren Levy, a young adopted Israeli man who travels back to Guatemala in search of his identity. Followed by a Q&A with guest speaker Ehud Levy, Oren’s father and subject in film, via live Zoom. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.