Kids Korner: June 8 to 15, 2023

PROGRAMS

Bicycle Rodeo

Town of Brookhaven hosts a Bicycle Rodeo at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. Children will learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Safety Town features roads with turning lane arrows; a railroad crossing; and two one-way tunnels to teach children the dangers of one-way streets; and timed traffic lights. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their own bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Free. Call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

Pizza & Painting

Celebrate St. James hosts an afternoon of Pizza & Painting at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on June 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a pizza lunch and create a painting to take home. $20 first child and adult, $10 additional child/adult. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. Call 631-984-0201 for more information.

Crafternoon at the Library

Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to drop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on June 10 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. to choose from a potluck of crafts to make and take home. Free and open to all. No registration required. 631-941-4080.

Flag Retirement Ceremony

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will lead a family-friendly, interactive United States Flag Retirement Ceremony at 5 p.m. Girl Scout Troops, BSA Troops, Cub Scout Packs and the community are invited to participate along with members from the Daughters of the Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars to learn the steps involved to properly retire the U.S. Flag by fire. 631-751-3730

THEATER

‘Chicago: Teen Edition’

Productions Over the Rainbow presents Chicago: Teen Edition at the Stony Brook School’s Carson Auditorium, 1 Chapman Parkway, Stony Brook on June 9 at 7 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $23 at www.potr.org. For more information, call 631-696-6817.

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 28 to July 2 with a sensory friendly performance on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten-year-old who longs to travel the world and do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Fantastic Mr. Fox on June 11 at noon. After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox breaks a promise to his wife and raids the farms of their human neighbors, Boggis, Bunce and Bean. Giving in to his animal instincts endangers not only his marriage but also the lives of his family and their animal friends. When the farmers force Mr. Fox and company deep underground, he has to resort to his natural craftiness to rise above the opposition. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.