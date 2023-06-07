Lenny Bruno Farms to host Strawberry Festival June 10 and 11

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville will hold their second annual Strawberry Festival this Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival-goers will enjoy food trucks, live music, artisan vendors, face painting, children and teen activity vendors, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, and more. Visitors can also purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, ice cream, and other delicious fares at the farm. Admission to the festival area is $10 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

The strawberry u-pick area admission is an additional $10 entry fee and comes with 1 pint of strawberries in combination with a hayride to the u-pick area and unique photo opportunities for families and friends.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual strawberry festival and welcome visitors to our farm,” said Dominick Bruno. “We are proud to showcase the beauty and bounty of our farm and look forward to sharing our love of farming with the community.”

The farm will host a series of events through the Fall including a Sunflower Festival on July 15 and 16. For a full line-up, visit www.LennyBrunoFarms.com/events.

More festivals ….

St. James Strawberry Festival

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will host their annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featuring strawberry treats, homemade jams, homemade baked goods, vendors, garden table, silent auction, raffle baskets, Grandpa’s Garage, Books and Things, Last Chance Animal Rescue, bounce house and children’s activities, lunch, tours of the church and, of course, Long Island strawberries. Rain date is June 11. Call 631-584-5560 for more information.

Mattituck Strawberry Festival

The 68th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, 1105 North Road, Mattituck will be held on June 14 and 15 from 5 to 10 p.m., June 16 from 5 to 11 p.m., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, live music, over 100 arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, food and fireworks on June 15, 16 and 17 (weather permitting). To top it off, all proceeds benefit nonprofits on the North Fork. Admission varies based on festival days. Visit www.mattituckstrawberryfestival.com for more info.

Rocky Point Strawberry Festival

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point presents their annual Strawberry Festival and Church Tag Sale on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with delicious food and desserts, bake sale, HUGE Tag Sale, gift basket raffles, crafts, local vendors, bounce house and children’s activities. Call 631-744-9355 for further details.

Pick Your Own Strawberries..

The following farms on the North Shore offer u-pick strawberries in June. Always call before you go to check availability:

• Lewins Farms, 812 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-929-4327

• Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm, 2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-727-1786

• Windy Acres, 3810 Middle Country Road Calverton, 631-727-4554

• Patty’s Berries and Bunches, 410 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-655-7996