Kids Korner: June 6 to 13, 2024

PROGRAMS

Animals have Dads Too!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Animals Have Dads Too!, on June 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 631-269-4333.

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Wonderful Wildlife for children ages 2 to 4 on June 7 at 9:30 a.m. Sweetbriar’s experienced educators help open up the wonders of the natural world for children through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Open Farm Day

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will hold an Open Farm Day on June 8 from noon to 4 p.m. Hold baby bunnies/chicks, visit and feed barnyard friends, swing on the big swing, and more! Bring a snack and have a picnic. Come play, come learn! No reservations required. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Second Saturdays in the Studio

Visit the art studio at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on June 8 between 1 and 4 p.m. for a hands-on activity. Create a unique work of art inspired by the exhibitions on view. Discover artists in the museum’s Power of Two exhibition who used printmaking methods to create their artwork. Find your inspiration in prints from Helen Frankenthaler, Lee Krasner and James Brooks and create your own masterpiece using gelli-print techniques. All supplies are provided. Children under 16 must have an adult with them. Free with admission to the museum. 631-751-0066

Jewelry Making Workshop

Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to drop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a jewelry making workshop on June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Make beaded bracelets or necklaces with teen volunteers. Free and open to all. Questions? Email [email protected]

THEATER

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B27.

FILM

‘Freaky Friday’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Freaky Friday on June 9 at noon. Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common: they don’t relate to each other on anything. Then one Friday night they find themselves trapped inside each other’s body. Literally forced to walk in each other’s shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other’s point of view? Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.