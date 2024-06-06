Times … and dates: June 6 to June 13, 2024

Thursday June 6

Crafts & Cocktails

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for Crafts & Cocktails: Clownfish from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a rainbow cocktail as you discover why all clownfish are born male and how tropical hamlets manage to be both male and female at the same time. Then try your hand at quilling, a trendy paper craft with ancient roots, to create a 3D quilled ocean scene. For adults 21+. $30 per participant, ​$20 for members. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Next Chapter Author Talk

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino heads to The Next Chapter, 204 New York Ave., Huntington at 7 p.m. to speak about and sign his book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison. No ticket is necessary to attend this event. You will be able to reserve your copy of the book and pick it up on the night of the event. Books may also be purchased the night of the event. 631-482-5008

Friday June 7

No events listed for this day.

Saturday June 8

Safe Boating Course

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a NYS Safe Boating Course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adults and children ages 10 and older. Join them to receive your NYS Safe Boating Certificate. Learn the essentials of safe boat operation, regulations, and responsibilities of boat ownership. This course meets the NYS education requirement for the Personal Water Craft Operation Permit, Youth and Adult Boating Certificate. ​$35 per participant. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Lavendar Festival

Waterdrinker Family Farms, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts a Lavendar Festival and French Market today and June 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tiptoe through Lavender Lane and enjoy beautiful photo displays, live music, food trucks, local vendors and family fun! $20 per person for ages 3 and older at the gate. 631-878-8653

St. James Strawberry Festival

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will host their annual Strawberry Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featuring raffle baskets, baked goods, garden table, lunch, antiques, Grandpa’s Garage, children’s activities, church and cemetery tours and, of course, strawberry treats! Free admission. 631-584-5560

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a History of Caumsett Hike from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. On this hilly, moderately long walk (approx. 2 miles), you will study the park’s social economic, architectural, and political history. Adults only. $4 per person. Reservations required. 631-423-1770.

Northport Maritime Day

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary – Flotilla 22-02 will host a Northport Maritime Day and Blessing of the Fleet at Northport Village Park and Dock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music, farmers market, children’s activities, exhibits, tours of vessels and a parade of boats (11 a.m.). www.maritimeday.net

Makers Faire Long Island

Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts the 7th annual Makers Faire Long Island at the Explorium, Port Jefferson Village Center and Harborfront Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 100 makers and more than 2000 participants of all ages, attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative robotics, interactive art, and much more through hands-on exhibits and performances at the Long Island Explorium, Village Center, and Harborfront Park. longisland.makerfaire.com See more on page B11.

Butterfly Festival

To celebrate the opening of its butterfly Vivarium, Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host its annual Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with wildlife presentations, craft vendors, food trucks and musical performances. $25 admission per carload. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Pottery and Craft Show

Join the Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James for their Annual Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for one of a kind hand-made pottery by members, jewelry. oil paintings, wood working, candles, wire botanicals, needle craft and more along with raffles, live music, and refreshments by Level Up Kitchen. The Gallery will also be open to browse and purchase unique handmade pottery made on the premises. 833-THE-BRICK, www.thebrickstudio.org

Manorville Strawberry Festival

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville will hold their third annual Strawberry Festival today and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with artisan vendors, live music, face painting, food trucks and more. Admission is $10 per person, free for children 2 and under. 631-591-3592

Super Yard Sale

The Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro Lodge will hold its annual Yard Sale at the Graham’s House, 53 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of treasures! 631-584-6316

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. The featured poet will be Rosie Wiesner followed by an open-reading. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Car Show and Craft Fair

The Sachem North Leo’s Club will host its Annual Car Show and Family Craft Fair at Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring a car show, live music, food trucks, vendors, games and basket raffles. Rain date is June 9. 631-219-0226

Public Art Crawl

Town of Huntington presents the 4th annual Public Art Crawl, a celebration of the thriving art and cultural community in the village, from noon to 5 p.m. with live art, music, children’s activities, mural scavenger hunt, art and pub tours, local art market and more. Rain date is June 15. 631-423-6100

A Night of Comedy

The St. James Fire Department’s Rescue Company and Auxiliary presents A Night of Comedy fundraiser at Station #2, 221 Jefferson Ave., St. James with dinner, drinks, raffles, 50/50 and a show with comedians John Santo and Tommy Gooch. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. Ages 21 and over only. To order, call 631-521-6399

Deepwells Comedy Night

Deepwells Farm Historical Society, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James hosts a Comedy Night fundraiser starring Joey Kola with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. $60 per person includes Green Room Hour with refreshments, snacks, wine, coffee and tea. For ages 21 and over. Visit Deepwell’s Facebook page to RSVP.

LIGMC Pride Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a concert by The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus at 8 p.m. Titled “Jukebox Saturday Night,” it features the greatest hits of all time from the glory days of vinyl from the 1950s through the turn of the 21st century. Tickets are $25 available online at ligmc.org/concerts & at the door.

Sunday June 9

Lavendar Festival

See June 8 listing.

Manorville Strawberry Festival

See June 8 listing.

Super Yard Sale

See June 8 listing.

Spring Car Show

Still Cruisin’ L.I. Car Club presents its 29th annual Spring Car Show at Amvets Post 48, 660 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors, basket raffles and music. Donation requested for spectators. 631-732-1231

Mustang Car Show

The Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island will hold a car show at Port Jefferson Ford, 4869 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and see some of the best Mustangs and other Fords on Long Island at this judged car show. Free for spectators.

Blessing of the Fleet

Mt. Sinai Yacht Club, 244 harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai hosts the 21st annual Blessing of the Fleet with boats lining up outside of Mt Sinai Harbor inlet at 11 a.m. with a parade and blessing at 11:30 a.m. Prize for best decorated boat. 631-473-2993

Farmingville Street Fair

Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts its 12th annual Farmingville Street Fair along Portion Rd, between Leeds Blvd. and Warren Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out for an afternoon of fun featuring live music and entertainment, a classic car show, activities for kids and bounce houses, plenty of delicious food, beer garden, and hundreds of vendors specializing in crafts, toys, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and more. 631-317-1738, www.farmingvillestreetfair.com

Duck Pond Day

The annual Duck Pond Day returns to the downtown Historical district of Wading River at the Wading River Duck Ponds, 2034 North Country Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come join this fun-filled street fair that celebrates the community. Featuring over vendors, live music and food trucks. Free admission. 631-886-2559

Long Island Pride Celebration

The Village of Huntington will host the 2024 Long Island Pride Celebration kicking off with a parade at noon. Participants will march down Main Street all the way to the intersection of Main Street and Prime Avenue, with a festival and concert featuring 5 hours of nonstop entertainment, vendors, family area, and beer & wine garden and so much more! www.lipride.org

Spring Rummage Sale

Temple Beth El Sisterhood, 660 Park Ave., Huntington will hold a Spring Rummage Sale today from 2 to 5 p.m. and June 10 (Bag Day ­— everything you can fit in a provided bag for $10 ) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for clothing, jewelry, household goods, toys, art, CDs and DVDs and more. 631-421-5835

Benner’s Farm Concert

Good Earth Soundstage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Martha Trachtenburg and Tom Griffith with Jean-Paul Vest in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. $15 donation at the door. Bring seating. Proceeds will benefit the artists and Homestead Arts for this year’s Fiddle & Folk Festival. 631-689-8172

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station will host a concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch at 2 p.m. The program will include works by Mozart, Wagner and Holst. Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, children under age 12 are free. www.soundsymphony.org.

Ray Lambiase in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Ray Lambiase from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

LIGMC Pride Concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington hosts a concert by The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus titled “Jukebox Saturday Night,” featuring the greatest hits of all time from the glory days of vinyl from the 1950s through the turn of the 21st century at 5:30 p.m. immediately following the Long Island Pride Parade. Tickets are $25 available online at ligmc.org/concerts and at the door.

Monday June 10

Spring Rummage Sale

See June 9 listing.

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold at meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. Laura Hawrey, Director of the North Shore Public Library, will discuss the many services the library offers. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Here Comes The Sun in concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a performance by Here Comes the Sun tonight and June 11 at 8 p.m. This five-person band of multi-instrumentalists/vocalists will celebrate a decade of Beatles music including “She Loves You” to “Sgt. Pepper’s” and “Tax Man” to “Let It Be.” Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday June 11

Here Comes The Sun in concert

See June 10 listing.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a special concert featuring the Bretton Woods Traveling Chorus featuring songs from show performances in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Next Chapter Author Talk

Next Chapter, 204 New York Ave., Huntington welcomes local author Patricia Ruth for an Author Talk and Book signing at 7 p.m. Ruth will discuss and sign copies of just published second novel LIQuID 5. To register, visit www.thenextchapterli.com. For more information, call 631-482-5008.

Wednesday June 12

Mattituck Strawberry Festival

The 69th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, 1105 North Road, Mattituck will be held today and June 13 from 5 to 10 p.m., June 14 from 5 to 11 p.m., June 15 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and June 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, live music, crowning of the Strawberry Queen, over 100 arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, food and fireworks on June 14, 15 and 16 (weather permitting). Admission varies based on festival days. www.mattituckstrawberryfestival.com

Support for Veterans

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will host a Support for Veterans event from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet with a local veteran to learn about free resources for service members, families, and veterans of all eras. No registration required. Questions? Call 631-928-1212.

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday June 13

Mattituck Strawberry Festival

See June 12 listing.

LIM Alzheimer’s Conference

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents its 8th Annual Arts and Alzheimer’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover the vast and enriching opportunities available for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss. This daylong conference is intended for those who work in healthcare facilities, professional & family care partners, as well as the staff of cultural organizations who are looking to find meaningful ways to further connect with those living with dementia through the arts. Available in person or on Zoom at no charge. Preregistration is required by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org.

Community Blood Drive

A blood drive by New York Blood Center in memory of NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos will be held at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Shrine Place, Greenlawn from 1 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-261-7272 or call 800-933-BLOOD.

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church, 1 Carow Place, St. James will host their annual Family Festival today, June 14 and 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. and June 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454

Theater

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler.” Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story ­— a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Celebrate St. James presents a performance of Peter and the Starcatcher by the Lighthouse Repertory Theatre at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on June 7 at 8 p.m. with light refreshments at 7:30 p.m. A heartwarming adventure for the entire family. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-941-0201

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5 (No performance June 19 & 21). Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

