Kids Korner: December 9 to December 16, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 9, 2021 0 17 Clockwise from left, Josie McSwane, Steven Uihlein, Katie Lemmen, Dana Bush. Photo by Peter Lanscombe/Theatre Three Productions Inc. Programs Owl Prowl Photo from Sweetbriar Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Dec. 9 for an Owl Prowl from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Dress warmly, and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. Tickets are $15. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344. Snowflakes! Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a children’s program for ages 3 to 5 titled Snowflakes! on Dec. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents with explore nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072. Star Quest! New! Calling brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! from Dec. 11 to 31 Thursday to Sundays and Dec 26 to 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for further details. Children’s Holiday Party Celebrate St. James will host a Children’s Holiday Party at the St. James Community Culture Arts Center, 176 Second St.. St. James on Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a Holiday Hoopla Puppet Show, a holiday craft and pictures with Santa. Recommended for ages 4 to 8. $10 per child with an adult, $5 each additional child in the family. Register online at www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201. Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket hosts a children’s workshop, Marshmallows, Cocoa and Crafts, on Dec. 12 from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Create your very own cocoa cups, make a snowy time marshmallow craft, take a tour of the farm, and enjoy seasonal stories by the warm fire. For ages 4 to 9. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. Holiday Train Display Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road & Smith Road, Ridge will present a beautiful holiday train display Dec. 12 to 18 and Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can play an “I Spy” game to find hidden items in the display. Free. Call 924-1820. Theater ‘Frozen Jr.’ Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. Call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and an evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Dad, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. Film Polar Express screening The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17 at 6 p.m. and Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com.