SBU Sports: Swimming and Diving records first-place finish at Blue Devil invite Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 9, 2021 0 27 The team celebrates with head coach Mark Anderson after weekend victory. Photo from Stony Brook Athletics Salmon, Liew and Conway set new meet records The Stony Brook swimming and diving team put forth a strong team effort over the course of the weekend to win the Blue Devil Invite. The Seawolves swam their way to five first-place finishes and three more meet records on Sunday to help them secure a first-place finish at the Blue Devil Invite with a final score of 626 points. Stony Brook had multiple athletes earn first-place finishes and set a meet record in their individual events. Senior Jessica Salmon started the final day off strong for the Seawolves winning the 50 breast and setting a new meet record with her time of 30.18. Salmon surpassed CCSU’s Mariana Espino’s record of 30.54 set in 2019. Sophomore Briana Liew kept points rolling for Stony Brook as she took first in the 50 fly and also set a new meet record clocking in at 25.60, beating Wagner’s Dorian McMenemy’s previous record of 25.82. Sophomore Mary Kate Conway had another record-breaking day at the Invite. Conway took first in the 100 free touching the wall in 51.88, setting a new meet record by crushing Vermont’s Christa Weaver’s previous time of 52.18. Conway also earned a first-place finish in the 200 fly and anchored the victorious 400 free relay squad. DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS Sophomore Mary Kate Conway swam a new personal best in the 500 free with a time of 5:00.48, beating her previous best of 5:00.50 from 2018. Conway didn’t stop there, she also set a new meet record for the 500 free surpassing CCSU’s Taylor Friedmann’s previous record of 5:00.92 set in 2012. Conway ended the night anchoring the 400 medley relay squad to a first-place finish. The victorious 400 medley relay team comprised of junior Reagan MacDonald, senior Jessica Salmon, sophomore Briana Liew, and Conway finished the night off with a bang. The squad’s 3:52.61 finish earned them a first-place win and set a new meet record, beating the previous record from 2012 set by the University of Vermont (3:53.34). Junior Amanda Heinz placed second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.47, beating her previous personal best of 2:12.03. MacDonald placed right behind Heinz in the 200 IM touching the wall in 2:10.44, which earned her a third-place finish. Liew set a new season best in the 50 yard free with her final time of 24.58, surpassing her previous season best of 24.82. She earned a seventh-place finish. DAY TWO HIGHLIGHTS Conway claimed first-place in the 200 free, touching the wall in 1:51.93, setting a new meet record. The 200 medley relay team comprised of sophomore Briana Liew, senior Jessica Salmon, sophomore Lara Youssef, and Conway earned a first-place finish (1:46.26). Salmon took second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.57. Her prelim time of 1:04.77 tied the Stony Brook program record, which was set by Jessica Peters in 2011. Youssef took first in the 100 fly touching the wall in 56.90. Liew earned an individual first-place finish in the 100 IM clocking in at 59.05. Junior Reagan MacDonald, junior Bridget Montgomery, senior Caroline Dunn, and Conway ended the night on top for the Seawolves taking first in the 800 free relay (8:16.65). DAY THREE HIGHLIGHTS Salmon earned first-place and set a new meet record in the 50 breast with her time of 30.18. Salmon also finished fourth in the 200 breast (2:25.74). Liew touched the wall in 25.60 in the 50 fly to earn herself a victory and set a new meet record. Sophomore Lara Youssef finished right behind Liew in second with a time of 25.87 in the 50 fly. Conway claimed first-place in the 100 free and set a new meet record, touching the wall in 51.88. She also earned a victory in the 200 fly (2:04.84). Freshman Emma Hawkins followed behind Conway earning a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly with her time of 2:11.27. Senior Haille Bogumil clocked in at 54.65 in the 100 free which was good for eighth overall in the finals. Senior Yurika Tomita claimed a first-place finish in the B final (seventh overall) in the 200 breast touching the wall in 2:29.24. Tomita set a new personal best, beating her previous time of 2:35.65. Junior Amanda Heinz placed third overall in the 200 breast with a time of 2:23.83. Freshman Zoe Rebol clocked in at 17:53.03 in the 1650 free earning a second-place finish and a new personal best, her previous best was 18:11.50. Sophomore Sara DiStefano represented Stony Brook in the 1-meter dive finals earning a fifth-place finish (200.05). The 400 free relay squad comprised of junior Reagan MacDonald, Liew, Bogumil, and Conway finished the Invite with a bang earning a victory with a time of 3:32.59 Next up, the swimming and diving team is back in action on Jan. 22 when they hit the road to compete against Rider in Newark, N.J.