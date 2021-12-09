Times … and dates: December 9 to December 16, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityEvents by Heidi Sutton - December 9, 2021 0 32 Stony Brook Christian Assembly will host a drive-thru live nativity event on Dec. 10 and 11. File photo by Julianne Mosher/2020 Ongoing Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160. Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt Bright Lights, a holiday light spectacular, returns to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy themed displays, festive food, music, Santa and Friends and holiday lights during this holiday walk. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children under 12, free for children under age 2. Order tickets online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Garden of Lights The spirit of the season has returned to Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook with the Garden of Lights, a community-built walk-through light show for all ages on Dec, 9-11, 13-17, 20 and 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 588-5024. Thursday Dec. 9 Whaling Museum lecture The Whaling Museum. 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a virtual lecture titled Christmas on a Whaleship – Or Not! At 7 p.m. How did whalers historically celebrate Christmas at sea – if at all? Find out what an 19th century American whaler could expect while away from home in this online presentation with a variety of quotes, images, and diary entries. Free; donations of $10 appreciated. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. Friday Dec. 10 Stony Brook Walking Tour The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a new seasonal walking tour titled “Winter Walks Through Time” at 10:50 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Participants in the walking tour will enjoy new stories about Stony Brook Village and its former residents. This includes the history of winter whaling on Long Island, how Dorothy Melville saved Christmas, the design of Stony Brook Village by Ward Melville and Richard Haviland Smyth, and the history and magic of holiday window displays. Tickets for this event are $15 per person, and includes hot chocolate from Stony Brook Chocolate. Reservations are required by calling 751-2244. Brookhaven tree lighting Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville at 6 p.m. The event will feature costumed characters, complimentary candy canes, musical entertainment and a special appearance by Santa Claus who will arrive by helicopter and then assist with the countdown to light the tree. Event sponsors include Texas Roadhouse, Eastern Helicopters, WALK 97.5, WBLI, WBAB and My Country 96.1. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need. Call 451-6100, 451-5330 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov. Drive-Thru Live Nativity Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Drive-Thru Live Nativity today and Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. See the Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and live animals. Free. Call 689-1127. Community Band Holiday Concert St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River hosts a concert by the North Shore Community Band featuring classical and contemporary holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Bring your friends, bring your holiday spirit and bring your mask (required). Admission is free and enjoyment is guaranteed. For more information, visit www.nscbli.org. Saturday Dec. 11 Drive-Thru Live Nativity See Dec. 10 listing. Northport Polar Plunge The Town of Huntington and Special Olympics New York will hold a Polar Plunge at Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Ave., Northport with registration at 10 a.m. and plunge at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.polarplungeny.org. Holiday Gift Fair Farmingville Residents Association will hold a Holiday Gift Fair at Gambino Catering Hall, 2005 Route 112, Medford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with three rooms of vendors selling lots of holiday decor, chocolate goodies, jams and bakery items, clothing and accessories, vintage jewelry and collectibels, bath and beauty products and much more with live music, food, Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle. Call 260-7411. Northport Holiday Craft Fair Northport High School, 154 Aurel Hill Road, Northport will hold its annual Holiday Craft Fair today and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come shop a variety of exquisite jewelry, decorative wreaths, homemade candies, organic soaps, wearable art, vintage items and much more. Free admission. Call 846-1459. The Holiday Market The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket and Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket and WUSB continue with The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, today and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature over 40 vendors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing along with music, children’s activities and food trucks. Call 751-3730 or 751-2676. Poetry reading at All Souls All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays poetry series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Ed Luhrs. An open reading will follow. To participate, visit www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ Caumsett hike Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a History of Caumsett hike from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the staff in a 2-mile walk to study the park’s social, economic, architectural and political history. Some walking in long grass. $4 per person. Reservations required by calling 423-1770. Festival of Trees and Lights The Father’s Club of Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma presents its annual Festival of Trees and Lights today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festive event will feature craft vendors, basket raffles, live entertainment and a visit from Santa. $2 admission, free for ages 6 and younger. Call 848-4855. Art Show fundraiser Studio 268, 268 Main St. Setauket invites the community to view its latest art show featuring a collection of fine art by local artists (available for purchase) on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds from an art raffle and a percentage from art sales will be donated to The Three Village Central School District food pantries. Shoreham Tree Lighting Tesla Science Center, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham invites the community to celebrate the season in electrifying style at their annual Holiday Lighting at Wardenclyffe from 3 to 6 p.m. with a tree lighting, a snow machine, exhibits, gift shopping, holiday music, and a special visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 4:30 p.m. Free cocoa and cookies for all (while supplies last). Register for free tickets at www.teslasciencecenter.org. Call 886-2632. Nesconset Tree Lighting Gather at the 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, 316 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset for the 11th annual Patriotic Holiday Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. with caroling, holiday treats and a visit with Santa. Call 724-3320. Santa Parade The Hauppauge Fire Department Engine Company 3, 122 Ledgewood Drive, Hauppauge will host its 37th annual Santa Parade at 4 p.m. Children may visit Santa at the firehouse from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Call 265-2499. Holiday Night Market Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook presents a Holiday Night Market from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shop for unique items sold by local vendors and bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Town of Brookhaven’s INTERFACE toy drive. Call 588-5024. Gingerbread Cookie Decorating The Northport Historical Society continues its ‘Stamp Your Passport’ series with a spotlight on Ireland at 6:30 p.m. One immigrant from Ireland featured in the Society’s museum exhibit, Isabelle Quinlan, settled in Northport in the late 1800s. Come learn the story of Isabelle and her family at our museum gallery while enjoying wine and snacks. Get creative and decorate beautifully homemade gingerbread cookies from Isabelle Quinlan’s own recipe. $45 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org. Stephanie Quayle in concert Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Recital Hall welcomes Stephanie Quayle in concert at 8 p.m. In this special holiday show, Quayle will perform some of her favorite Christmas classics, along with new songs like By Heart and Wild Frontier, and country hits Selfish, Drinking with Dolly, and more. Only a few seats left! To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com. LISCA holiday concert The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association and the Island Chamber Players present a holiday concert featuring music from the baroque period at the Three Village Church, 322 Main St., Setauket at 8 p.m. The exciting program will include works by Bach, Charpentier and well-known selections from Handel’s Messiah. Eric Stewart, director and conductor of both groups will take the baton. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 seniors, available at the door or at www.lisca.org. Students are free. Call 751-2743. Miller Place tree lighting The Miller Place Fire Department and Aliano Real Estate will host the 13th annual Polar Express and Tree Lighting in the Aliano Shopping Center, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place at 7 p.m. with complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, soup and pizza; entertainment by Miller Place School and Dance Pointe Performing Arts Center students; and a special visit from Santa! Call 744-5000. Sunday Dec. 12 Northport Holiday Craft Fair See Dec. 11 listing. Festival of Trees and Lights See Dec. 11 listing. Hope for the Holidays concert The Silver Chords will give a free concert, Hope for the Holidays, at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, E. Setauket at 2 p.m. The afternoon will feature “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “Beethoven’s Ode To Joy”, “Beautiful City” and more with gift basket raffles. Call 379-7066. Farmingville tree lighting The Farmingville Residents Association hosts its annual tree lighting at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville at 4:45 p.m. with DJ music and choir performances. Call 260-7411. Holiday Electric Parade The Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket tonight at 5 p.m. Celebrating its 25th year, the parade will take place along Main Street/ Route 25A and feature festive holiday floats to kick off the season. Presented by the Stony Brook Rotary Club, this year’s Grand Marshal will be David Prestia. The Setauket Firehouse will host pre-parade festivities at 4 p.m. with music and performances by Ward Melville High School Students and Shine Dance Studio with complementary cookies, hot chocolate, candy canes and glow sticks. Visit 3Vholidayparade.com. Home for the Holidays concert St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St. ,Huntington hosts a Home for the Holiday Special concert by the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m. There’s nothing like a holiday TV special for unforgettable songs and memories and the LIGMC is celebrating the season by featuring musical favorites from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” And more. Tickets are $25 at the door or online at www.ligmc.org. Monday Dec. 13 No events listed for this day. Tuesday Dec. 14 Distinguished Speaker Series The Middle Country Library Foundation continues its Distinguished Speaker Series at the Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden with a presentation by Lauren Hale titled The Nights and Daze of Pediatric Sleep: Effects of Family Routines, Screens, School Start Times and Lockdowns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Fee is $25. To preregister, visit www.middlecountrylibraryfoundation.com. Anything But Silent event The Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington hosts an Anything But Silent event, Charlie Chaplin Shorts, at 7 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Ben Model, the livestream screening will feature Chaplin’s silent comedy shorts including The Pawnshop, The Cure and The Adventurer. General admission is Pay-What-You-Want! Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Wednesday Dec. 15 No events listed for this day. Thursday Dec. 16 Artist’s Talk with Jeremy Dennis Join fine art photographer Jeremy Dennis for a discussion of his body of work during a virtual Artist’s Talk at 7 p.m. Dennis’s photography explores indigenous identity, cultural assimilation, and the ancestral traditional practices of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, of which he is a tribal member. Free, $10 suggested donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418. Vanderbilt lecture Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Long Island Maritime Lecture Series with a presentation by Nancy Solomon, Executive Director of Long Island Traditions, at 7 p.m. Solomon will discuss her latest book, Boat Builders and Boat Yards of Long Island: A Tribute to Tradition and share the stories she collected from traditional boat builders and boatyard managers in the region during the late 1990s to present day. Tickets are $6 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Theater ‘White Christmas’ The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘A Christmas Carol’ Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Elf the Musical’ The Argyle Theater, 34 Main St., Babylon presents Elf the Musical through Jan. 2. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear! Tickets are priced from $40 to $79. Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF* For more information, call 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com Vendors wanted » Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its Holiday Market Fairs on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. $75 for one market, $125 for two. To reserve a booth, visit www.gallerynorth.org or call 631-751-2676.