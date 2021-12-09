Shelter Pet of the Week: Whisper AnimalsArts & EntertainmentAsk the VeterinarianColumns by Heidi Sutton - December 9, 2021 0 3 Whisper MEET WHISPER! Whisper This week’s shelter pet is Whisper, a 7 to 8-month-old medium haired bundle of fur currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. At first, Whisper seems like a shy cat, but once she trusts you, she is affectionate and sweet. She would do well in a quiet and calm home. This sweetheart spends most of her day hiding, but when she interacts with people and cats, she is friendly. She would likely also do well with a calm and gentle dog. If you would like to meet Whisper, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.